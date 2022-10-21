Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens — Browns in Week 7
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available to play Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.
“I’m excited to be out there at M&T Bank Stadium and making plays ... yeah," Andrews said after practice.
However, running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out with a knee injury and is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery that would sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to a report by ESPN.
Dobbins was pulled from the previous game against the New York Giants after his knee tightened. Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards with a touchdown and will likely get the start against Cleveland.
Justice Hill, averaging a team-high 6.6 yards per carry, was back at practice this week after missing the previous two games.
As a result, the Ravens should have the depth to absorb the loss of Dobbins.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a third straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.
Bateman said coach John Harbaugh would decide whether he plays against the Browns
"I honestly can't wait to hear what he says either," Bateman said after practice.
The other Ravens on the Injury Report and their status are:
DE Calais Campbell (foot), full participant
G Ben Cleveland (foot), is questionable
OLB Justin Houston (groin), is questionable
QB Lamar Jackson (hip), full participant
OT Morgan Moses (heel) is questionable
CB Marcus Peters (rest/quad) is questionable
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury-related), off day
FB Patrick Ricard (knee), is questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle), full participant
Browns Injury Report
DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable
T Jack Conklin (ankle), full participant
LB Tony Fields (illness), full participant
DE Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps), limited
OL Joe Haeg (concussion) is out
DE Isaac Rochell (knee) is questionable
G Wyatt Teller (calf), out
CB Denzel Ward (concussion), out
DE Alex Wright (quad/glute), full participant.