Taylor Heinicke to Start at Quarterback for Commanders With Wentz Out

With Carson Wentz out for potentially four to six weeks with a fractured finger, Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced that backup Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday vs. the Packers.

The team’s press release also noted that Heinicke is expected to take over the starting role during Wentz’s recovery process. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as backup quarterback.

Wentz underwent surgery on Monday on his throwing hand’s ring finger. He suffered the injury during last Thursday’s 12–7 win over the Bears.

With Wentz’s six starts, the Commanders have gone 2–4 this season. They face a 3–3 Packers team on Sunday.

Heinicke started for Washington last season after playing as the backup in 2020. In 16 games, Heinicke finished with a 65% completion rate and 3,419 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Howell has yet to see any NFL action since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of UNC.

The Commanders also signed former Bills and Giants quarterback Jake Fromm to their practice squad on Tuesday. Fromm played in three games last season with Giants starter Daniel Jones was injured.

