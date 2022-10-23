Jets’ Breece Hall Helped Off Field, Out With Knee Injury vs. Broncos

Jets running back Breece Hall exited Sunday’s road game against the Broncos early after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.

The standout rookie sustained the injury as he was being tackled by Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and linebacker Jonas Griffith. Hall was helped off the field by New York’s training staff and carted to the locker room shortly thereafter.

New York subsequently ruled Hall out of the contest a few minutes later.

Prior to exiting the matchup, Hall was in the midst of putting together another impressive outing for the 4–2 Jets. The 21-year-old second-round pick compiled four carries for 72 yards, 62 of which came on a blazing run to the endzone to give the Jets an early 7–0 lead.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hall’s run clocked in at 21.87 mph–the fastest rushing TD on the season.

While the extent of Hall’s injury remains unclear, losing the Iowa product for any period of time would be a devastating blow to both the promising back and a Jets squad that has jumped out to a hot start.

Entering Week 7, Hall recorded 76 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns and 19 receptions for 218 yards and one score.

