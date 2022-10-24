The initial fears about the severity of J.C. Jackson’s knee injury were confirmed to be true Monday, as Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters the Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Seahawks.

Jackson will be out for the remainder of the season due to the injury, per Staley.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported on Sunday afternoon that Jackson dislocated his right kneecap late in the second quarter while trying to defend a touchdown pass caught by Seattle wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The team’s medical personnel came out onto the field to tend to the 26-year-old for some time before placing an air cast on his right leg and carting him off the field.

Jackson, a 2021 second-team All-Pro with the Patriots, was one of the Chargers’ high-profile free agent signings this offseason having joined the team on a five-year, $82 million deal. He missed the first two games of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason and has yet to make a significant impact in Los Angeles, having recorded just one pass deflection and 13 tackles in five starts.

Michael Davis, a sixth-year veteran who has six career interceptions, is expected to take on an increased role in Jackson’s absence.

The injury to Jackson is another blow to an already banged-up Chargers team that also lost receiver Mike Williams for a few weeks due to a high-ankle sprain. Los Angeles, which entered the year with aspirations of competing for a Super Bowl, is now 4–3 on the year heading into the bye week.

The Chargers will return to the field on Nov. 6 against the Falcons.

More NFL Coverage:

Charger Report: Chargers’ Win Streak Ends in 37–23 Loss to Seahawks

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report.