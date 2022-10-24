Chargers’ Mike Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.

The Chargers re-signed Williams to a three-year, $60 million deal in March to bring him back to Los Angeles. So far this season, the wide receiver has 37 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

Los Angeles is dealing with a bunch of injuries, as they just got back wide receiver Keenan Allen from a hamstring issue. They also lost cornerback J.C. Jackson vs. Seattle with a knee injury and quarterback Justin Herbert has been playing through a rib issue.

The 4–3 Chargers are on a bye this week before going on the road to play the Falcons in Week 9.

