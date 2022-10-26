After missing over a year of action due to a gruesome leg injury, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is being added to the team’s active roster Wednesday, per Giants Country. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

During a Week 2 matchup against Washington last season, Gates broke his left fibula and tibia and the injury resulted in his leg facing in the wrong direction. He would go on to have seven surgeries, including a setback during the spring that forced the rod in his leg to be removed. There was even a fear that he could lose the leg.

Despite all this, the 26-year-old is poised to play Sunday against the Seahawks when his team may need him the most. Both right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson were injured in the game against the Jaguars this past weekend and are expected to miss some time. Gates started at center for the Giants during the entire 2020 season and also played guard—the position he was playing when he suffered the leg injury.

Gates has been on the physically unable to perform list, but the Giants opened his practice window three weeks ago. The team had 21 days to activate him or allow him to revert to the PUP list with the deadline on Wednesday. It appears he has shown enough to make his triumphant return Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

