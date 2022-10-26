For the first time since coach Frank Reich announced that he would be benched, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan spoke to reporters on Wednesday, saying that he was “disappointed” with the decision but understanding of the fact that he hadn’t played well enough through the first seven games to hold onto the starting spot.

“Individually, personally disappointed. As a player, competitor, you want to be out there,” Ryan said, per James Boyd of The Athletic. “Part of the deal in this league is we gotta produce and you gotta go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that. But, you know, you move forward in life, in this league. It’s week to week and the production has to be there.

“So obviously disappointed personally, but here for the team.”

Reich revealed that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will take over the starting gig, beginning this weekend against the Commanders. Ryan is also reportedly nursing a shoulder injury, though the team’s underwhelming performance, not the ailment, is why Indianapolis decided to make the change.

Though Ryan could be watching his first season with the Colts come to an abrupt end after just seven games, the former MVP spoke highly of his replacement, recognizing that his own role will change from starter to mentor.

“I love Sam [Ehlinger],” Ryan said, per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “He’s been awesome since the day I got here. My job shifts now—now I gotta do everything I can to help him. He’s gonna do great for us.”

The Colts (3-3-1) will hope to have Ehlinger give them a boost when they welcome the Commanders to town on Sunday.

