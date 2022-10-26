Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ for Sunday vs. Jaguars

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.

Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett also said Wednesday that Wilson was trending toward being available to play in Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Discourteous plane behavior aside, Wilson will look to take the field for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the Broncos’ Week 6 overtime loss to the Chargers. He was limited in practice last week and ultimately held out of the game against the Jets, allowing backup Brett Rypien to make his second career start.

Denver’s league-worst scoring offense (14.3 points per game) labored once again scoring just one touchdown in the 16–9 loss to New York.

In six games so far this year, Wilson has recorded 1,442 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’ll look to add to those numbers and, more importantly, deliver the Broncos (2–5) their third win when the team plays in London against the Jaguars.

Kickoff for the overseas tilt is scheduled for 9:30 a.m ET.

