Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report

The injury that will sideline Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday is a partially torn hamstring, also known as a grade 2 hamstring strain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports.

Wilson, who wanted to try to play through the injury, already will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and may be forced to miss more action depending on how the hamstring heals. This type of injury typically takes multiple weeks to heal.

The Broncos quarterback suffered the injury near the end of Denver’s Monday night loss to the Chargers, and despite Wilson’s desire to play, it would be difficult to do so on a short week. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett initially said Wilson would be a game-time decision, but the team ruled him out on Saturday before Wilson could test his hamstring out in warmups.

Next week, the Broncos travel to London to face the Jaguars before going on their bye week, so the team could hold Wilson out another week to give him three full weeks of rest. In six games so far this year, Wilson has recorded 1,442 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Heading into Week 7, the Broncos are 2-4 and sit two games behind the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC West. Without Wilson, they will turn to backup Brett Rypien against New York (4-2).

