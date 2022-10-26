From blockbuster trades to former XFL quarterbacks beating future Hall of Famers, a lot has happened in the NFL in the last week! As the season approaches the halfway point, the playoff race in both conferences feels wide-open thanks to parity league-wide. Here’s a look at what did (and didn’t) move the needle in Week 7, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.

NFC Beast?

Much maligned over the years for its mediocrity, the NFC East is getting the last laugh this season. The division features three of the four best records in the NFC, with the Eagles, the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, and the surprising Giants, the league’s lone 6–1 team. Even the Commanders, the division’s only team still under .500, have now won back-to-back games after taking down the Packers Sunday.

Is this hot start for real? We’ll see if the Giants can keep up their remarkable run of winning close games, but in an NFC riddled with mediocrity, it’s entirely possible this is the NFC East’s year. On SI Tickets’ NFC Championship Game reservation system, the Eagles have the highest price at $441, while the next-highest NFC team is the Cowboys at $315. The Giants come in at fourth, with Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers owning the third-highest reservation price at $254.

Panthers Find New Life

Perhaps the most surprising result of the NFL season to date came in Week 7 when the Panthers came out of nowhere to upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. It wasn’t just the fact that Carolina found a way to win, but how: Third-string quarterback P.J. Walker outdueled Tom Brady, the Panthers defense completely shut down Tampa Bay and a team that looked like it had thrown in the towel by dealing Christian McCaffrey all of a the sudden has renewed hope.

Yes, the Panthers are still 2–5. And yes, Sunday’s game told us plenty about how much work the Bucs have to do to be a contender again. But remarkably, Carolina now sits just one game out of the division lead in the NFC South heading into this weekend’s matchup with the 3–4 Falcons. And in the season’s final 10 games, the Panthers play just three games against teams currently over .500. Carolina still has the lowest Divisional Round ticket reservation price on SI Tickets in the NFL, but it wouldn’t take much for Carolina to get right back into the postseason picture.

Colts Pivot Towards the Future

While no one is exactly running away with the AFC South, the Colts are making a big shift this week with an eye for the future: Second-year QB Sam Ehlinger is taking over for Matt Ryan as the starter moving forward. Ryan led Indianapolis to a 3–3–1 start through seven games, but turnovers have been a problem, with nine interceptions and three lost fumbles so far in his first season as a Colt. So after the Colts offense mustered just 10 points in a loss to division rival Tennessee Sunday, Frank Reich made a change.

Going with Ehlinger is significant, particularly considering the Colts also have Nick Foles on their bench. The former Texas star put up huge numbers for the Longhorns before being drafted in the sixth round last year. And while Indy is still clearly within striking distance in the division, this feels like a move made with the future in mind. After the loss Sunday, and the switch to Ehlinger, Colts ticket reservation prices on SI Tickets dropped 15% for the divisional round and 40% for the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Keep Surging

Geno Smith and the Seahawks have officially gone from fun early-season story to legitimate postseason contender. Seattle now sits alone atop the NFC West following Sunday’s dominant win over the Chargers, combined with the Chiefs handling the 49ers. And with the way this offense is playing, Seattle might just come out on top in a division that features the defending champion Rams and the star-studded Niners.

The Seahawks QB has been a revelation, putting together another efficient day Sunday with two TD passes. And rookie RB Kenneth Walker is showing the explosiveness that made him one of college football’s best players a season ago, scoring twice and tallying 168 yards on the ground in the victory. So while the Niners’ significant addition of McCaffery earned the headlines, it was Seattle that was the NFC West’s big winner of the week, seeing their Super Bowl reservation prices climb by 105% on SI Tickets from last week.

Can the Jets Withstand Key Injuries?

The Jets have now won four straight after finding a way to triumph on the road in Denver, but the win did come at a severe cost. New York lost two critical pieces to season-ending injuries, talented rookie RB Breece Hall and starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Losing Hall and Vera-Tucker could have a huge impact on an offense that had found its footing in recent weeks by running the ball, particularly with Hall’s big-play ability.

The Jets do have another promising young back on the roster in Michael Carter and made a trade this week for Jaguars back James Robinson for further depth at that position. But a less dynamic running game and worse protection for Zach Wilson could spell disaster for the Jets offense heading into consecutive division matchups with the Patriots and Bills. Divisional Round ticket reservation prices for the Jets on SI Tickets jumped more than 50% after the big win Sunday, but this team still has a lot to prove after these key losses.