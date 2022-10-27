The Broncos and Russell Wilson have been the subject of significant scrutiny since it became clear the offense was far less capable than initially thought. The offense led by Wilson, who Denver traded a haul of both players and draft picks for during the offseason, is proving to be one of the worst in the NFL, but team management doesn’t sound worried.

Denver has struggled to start 2022, but general manager George Paton doesn’t have any regrets and said he felt “really good about the deal” as well as the new contract he signed Wilson to while he and the team prepare to face the Jaguars in London.

“Just really wanted to get ahead of it,” Paton said on the contract, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about Russ.”

Not only did they give up defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal, they sent over two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and one fifth-round pick. To top it all off, the Broncos signed Wilson to a massive five-year extension worth $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed.

The blockbuster move had fans surely expecting a playoff run, but entering Week 8 Denver is far from the postseason. The team has scored a total of five touchdowns so far this season, tied with the Steelers and Bears for last in the NFL. Heading overseas for their game against the Jaguars in London with a 2–5 record is not what fans had in mind when they heard the news they signed a Super Bowl champion quarterback, but it appears Paton hasn’t lost faith.

