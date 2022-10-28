Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs

Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers.

Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25 mark in the second quarter after sustaining a right shoulder injury on a six-yard reception. He immediately appeared to be in some discomfort as he came off the field and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

He did not return to the game for the remainder of the first half after being listed as questionable, and was subsequently ruled out as the third quarter began. Prior to exiting, Andrews recorded three receptions for 33 yards as Baltimore trailed, 10–3.

It’s unknown at this time if Andrews will miss extended time beyond Thursday night, but adding another ailment to the injury report certainly doesn’t bode well for Lamar Jackson’s favorite target. The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler was in the process of putting together another standout campaign through the first eight weeks, hauling in 39 catches for 455 yards and five TDs despite being held without a reception while playing through injury vs. the Browns in Week 7.

Following TNF, the Ravens will visit the Saints for Monday Night Football in Week 9 before their bye the following week.

