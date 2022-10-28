Todd Bowles on Buccaneers Staff Changes: ‘Everything Is On the Table’

The Buccaneers lost their third straight game on Thursday night, falling to 3–5 on the season, continuing their run as one of the more disappointing teams in the league.

After last week’s loss to the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t considering any changes to the coaching staff. However, following this loss to the Ravens, Bowles' tone on that matter appeared to change.

“We’re gonna talk about everything this weekend. When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table,” he said, via Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. “We’re going to discuss it as a staff.”

Bowles is in his first season as the Buccaneers head coach, but the circumstances are not typical of a new head coach. Since Bowles replaced a retiring Bruce Arians, the Tampa Bay coaching staff is primarily the same as it was under Arians, which includes third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Tampa Bay entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, and with the uncertainty of how much longer Tom Brady will play, the team is facing a ton of urgency to get back on track quickly.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, the NFC South doesn’t currently have a team with a .500 or better record, so Tampa Bay’s path to winning the division is still in play. However, things still have to turn around on the field so they can win games and take advantage of this division.

