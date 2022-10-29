Lions’ TJ Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

With the trade deadline next Tuesday, players on losing teams are questioning whether they will get moved by next week. That is the case in Detroit, where the Lions are 1–5 entering this weekend.

As a result, TJ Hockenson, who is under contract through 2023, is one player whose name is floating in rumors. However, the tight end said that while he doesn’t want to go anywhere, he isn’t resisting change.

“I love everybody in this locker room. I love being here in Detroit,” Hockenson said, told the Detroit Free Press, via All Lions. “I mean, but more importantly and most importantly I love playing football and so I’m going to have the opportunity to do that and that’s really what my whole role in this entire league is to do is to play football. So as long as I have that opportunity I’m good.”

That being said, Hockenson maintains that he understands the business of the industry and said there are “no hard feelings” if the team decides to move him.

“Listen, I’m not stupid, I know what I can bring to another team and I know here that they could, if they want something, if they want to do things for the future then I’m not stupid in that sense,” Hockenson said. “It is a business and whatever they have to do upstairs they’re going to do.”

A former top 10 pick, Hockenson has yet to surpass 1,000 yards receiving as in his best season he totaled 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. This year, the tight end has accumulated 315 yards and three touchdowns through six games.

However, it is hard to find a good tight end right now, so Hockenson may be appealing to certain team. Despite the subdued season thus far, Hockenson is sixth among tight ends in receiving yards and the best who could be available via trade. Therefore, the Lions may decide to cash in now on his value while they can.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions.