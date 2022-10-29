T.J. Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline could result in a couple of Detroit Lions moving on to other teams.

In recent weeks, tight end T.J. Hockenson has been the topic of trade rumors. With his rookie contract nearing it's end, a long-term extension might not be in Detroit's interest, since his role in the offense has not drastically increased this season.

In 2022, Hockenson has only topped four receptions or 50 yards in a game once (Seahawks).

He is not being targeted at the rate others have been at his position, thus making him expendable, if the team can find a suitable trade partner.

"I love everybody in this locker room. I love being here in Detroit," Hockenson told the Free Press this week. "I mean, but more importantly and most importantly I love playing football and so I’m going to have the opportunity to do that and that’s really what my whole role in this entire league is to do is to play football. So as long as I have that opportunity I’m good."

While the 25-year-old wants to remain in Detroit and is satisfied with his role in the offense, he understands the nature of business in the National Football League.

"Listen, I’m not stupid, I know what I can bring to another team and I know here that they could, if they want something, if they want to do things for the future then I’m not stupid in that sense," Hockenson said. "It is a business and whatever they have to do upstairs they’re going to do. And that doesn’t -- there’s no hard feelings about it. There’s no, 'Hey, I don’t like him personally' or anything about that. That’s just how it is. So I’m not dumb or naïve in that fact."

As of Friday, the team had reportedly not fielded any calls making an offer for Hockenson.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4 p.m.