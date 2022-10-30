The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and there’s no indication that Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has moved off his request to be traded by the team.

In fact, Moore seems as frustrated as ever with his role in the Jets’ offense.

Following New York’s 22–17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday in which he finished with no catches on just one target, Moore was asked about his on-field chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson.

“I don’t even know,” Moore began. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

Moore requested a trade from the Jets on Oct. 20 and did not play in the team’s 16–9 victory over Denver last Sunday. While he was back in the lineup against the Patriots, he didn’t seem any more pleased with his role in the offense.

Wilson was asked about his chemistry with Moore last week amid the receiver’s trade request.

“It’s not a thing where I’m trying to avoid him or whatever it is, because he’s a great player,” Wilson said. “I only had 10 completions last week, but we won the game, so it’s awesome. I love him, and I hope he understands he’s special to our team.”

Could Sunday have been the last that fans see of Moore in a Jets uniform? If not, he and Wilson will need to continue to find ways to develop their on-field chemistry throughout the rest of the season.

In six games this year, Moore has caught 16 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

