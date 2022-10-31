Steelers’ Najee Harris Says Team Lacks Discipline, Accountability

The Steelers have started the season 2–6, putting the team towards the bottom of NFL rankings.

Even though the Steelers are enduring a lot of change this season, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris doesn’t think it’s an excuse for their rough start to the season. The second-year player spoke about what the team is missing this season after losing 35–13 to the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.

“We lack a lot of stuff,” Harris said, via TribLIVE’s Joe Rutter. “We lack a lot of experience, lack a lot of discipline, accountability. We lack a lot. We can’t go forward without correcting the little things that are affecting us. That is stuff we talk about every week.”

The biggest change for the Steelers this season is at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger, who started every year since his rookie season in 2004, retired after last season. Veteran Mitch Trubisky began as this season’s starter, but the crown was quickly passed to rookie Kenny Pickett after Trubisky started 1–3. Pickett has also gone 1–3.

The Steelers are tied at the bottom of the league for passing touchdowns (6) and interceptions (10). As the Steelers head into their bye week, it sounds like Harris thinks the team needs to start focusing on making improvements each week in order to start winning more games.

