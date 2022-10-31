Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team.

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said.

With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell Wilson wasn’t popular in the Seahawks locker room over the past few years, some observers took Lockett’s comments as a slight toward his former quarterback, now with the Broncos.

Lockett cleared the air on social media on Sunday night.

“People need to stop reaching!” Lockett tweeted. “I’ve said this quote like 5–10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team.”

While both the Broncos and Seahawks won their respective games on Sunday, Seattle has been the better team through eight games this season. Seattle improved to 5-3 with its victory on Sunday, while Denver is now 3–5.

