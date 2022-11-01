Bills Trade for Nyheim Hines From Colts

Minutes before the NFL trade deadline, the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Colts, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay announced Tuesday.

In return, the Bills sent running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick that could potentially turn into a fifth-rounder to the Colts, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Even though Hines plays as a running back, he actually has more receiving yards (1,725) than rushing yards (1,205) in his fifth year in the league. He has the fifth most receiving yards by a running back in the league since the 2018 season.

Hines will join a strong Super Bowl contender, the 6–1 Bills. Buffalo’s current starting running back is Devin Singletary.

The Bills previously asked the Saints about potentially trading running back Alvin Kamara, and once the team “rebuffed” any offers, Buffalo looked for other options.

The Colts have made various big changes in the last week, first starting with the decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan and let rookie Sam Ehlinger get his first NFL start vs. the Commanders. Then, after blowing a nine-point fourth-quarter lead against Washington, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday.

