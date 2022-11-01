Bradley Chubb Shares Reaction to Blockbuster Trade to Dolphins

Bradley Chubb is one of numerous NFL players on the move Tuesday amid a flurry of action before the league’s trade deadline.

The veteran linebacker was traded from Denver to Miami in a blockbuster deal. But trades are more than just business. There are emotions involved as well.

Chubb made that clear while sharing heartfelt thoughts about his five seasons as a Bronco with Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver.

“It was [Denver] that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,” Chubb told Klis. “I’m much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life.

“I wasn’t involved [in trade talks], but I figured out at the closing part that things were happening. I’m just happy I’m going to a good organization that’s on the up and up, and hopefully, I can be a catalyst to help them go where they need to be.”

Chubb was selected by Denver with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina State. He has 26 sacks in 49 career games and was selected to the Pro Bowl in the ’20 season.

More NFL Coverage:

All Dolphins: Breaking Down the Final Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Injury Report

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, visit All Dolphins.