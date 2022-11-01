Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Sentenced in DWI Crash Case

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received a three-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in a crash that severely injured a young girl.

The 37-year-old son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid could have faced a sentence as long as seven years in Jackson County (Mo.) Circuit Court. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of four years.

The family of Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when Reid’s truck crashed into her family’s car on a freeway ramp near the Chiefs facility, was outraged that Reid was allowed to reach a plea deal. Young was 5 years old at the time of the accident. Three other people were injured in the crash on Feb. 4, 2021.

“This is our life. Ariel’s life is forever changed because of Britt Reid,” Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, said in a statement, per The Kansas City Star. “Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did. She will deal with the effects of his actions every day for the rest of her life. We will deal with her.”

Reid lost his job with the Chiefs in the aftermath of the crash. He expressed regret Tuesday, speaking to Young and her family, who attended the sentencing.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said, per The Star. “Anger and hate are powerful motivators, but I truly believe love and forgiveness are even more powerful. Whatever my sentence is, I understand and accept responsibility for the decision I made that night.”