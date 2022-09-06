Attorney for Andy Reid’s Son, Britt, Releases Statement on DWI Case

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will plead guilty to DWI charges stemming from a February crash, his lawyer said in a statement.

Britt, the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, was under the influence of alcohol when the car we was driving hit two other vehicles Feb. 4, 2021. The incident left a 5-year-old, referred to as A.Y., with serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. The Chiefs and the child’s family have already reached an agreement on a care plan for the girl.

Britt was originally charged with a Class D felony DWI and initially pled not guilty in June 2021. His trial was set for this month, but he will instead enter a guilty plea next week.

Britt’s lawyer, J.R. Hobbs, expressed the 37-year-old’s intentions and regret in a statement released Tuesday.

“Britt Reid intends to enter a plea of guilty to the offense charged,” Hobbs wrote. “He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y.”

Hobbs continued:

“Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and his own family,” he wrote. “He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”