Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed Wednesday that Deshaun Watson is expected to start the first game he is eligible following his suspension—against the Texans on Dec. 4.

“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry said of Watson. “He’s been focused on working on himself. He’s stayed in great shape. He’s been a part of the meetings. He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him.

“We’ll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”

The quarterback is currently in the middle of his 11-game suspension but returned to the Browns’ facilities Oct. 10. According to Cleveland.com, Watson has been training with his private quarterback coach throughout the suspension. He can begin practicing with the team Nov. 14 and is eligible to be reinstated Nov. 28.

“We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off, to expect him to shoulder everything.

“That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

More than two dozen lawsuits describing sexual assault and sexual harassment have been filed against Watson since March 2021, the latest being on Oct. 13. Only one case was dropped due to privacy concerns in April ’21, and 20 of the 24 remaining active lawsuits were settled in late June ’22. He, then, settled three of the remaining four ahead of independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial disciplinary decision. These two dozen-plus cases were filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm.

Although he did face two grand juries, Watson never was criminally charged.

Two months after his suspension was announced, a new lawsuit was filed against the quarterback by a separate firm. He still faces two active cases.

Watson has continued to stand by his innocence. Despite the new lawsuit, the league said in a statement via its spokesperson after its filing that “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”

In Watson’s absence, Jacoby Brissett has led Cleveland to a 3–5 start.

