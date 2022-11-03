Jeff Bezos Interested in Buying Commanders, Perhaps With Jay-Z, per Reports

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is interested in a bid to purchase the Commanders, according to The Washington Post.

Bezos’s bid could also include a noteworthy investor in music mogul Jay Z. Bezos, who currently owns the Post, has been linked to potential ownership of several NFL teams including the Seahawks.

While nothing official has been reported about a collaboration between the two, both are “interested.”

Bezos’s reported interest in ownership of the Commanders comes a day after Washington’s owners Dan and Tanya Snyder confirmed that they have hired Bank of America to explore selling the franchise.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that media personality and executive Byron Allen is also preparing to place a potential bid to purchase the Commanders as well, according to Bloomberg.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Commanders are expected to summon a purchase price of approximately $5 million with the possibility of the price tag increasing to $6 or $7 billion.

As the Snyders prepare for a potential sale, Dan is facing a probe from the NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which are looking into workplace misconduct within the franchise. The league initially launched an investigation into the Commanders’ organization after a July 2020 report by the Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years.

Snyder purchased the franchise in 1999. The Commanders have made six playoff appearances under his leadership.

