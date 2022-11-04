Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer.

After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he expects Cooks to rejoin the team.

“He’s going to be in the building [Friday],” Smith said, via the Associated Press. “He’ll be back on the team, ready to go.”

Cooks didn’t practice on Tuesday due to what Smith described as “personal reasons,” but the head coach maintained that he kept Cooks out to protect him instead of Cooks deciding himself to not play.

“I told you last week he was excused for personal reasons,” Smith said. “Part of the personal reasons were some things that were going on. I made a coach’s decision and didn’t think that he was ready to play. If you don’t practice during the week, I don’t think you’re ready to play in the game.”

Cooks was one of the higher-profile players to be on the block on Tuesday yet not change teams, as the Texans reportedly couldn’t find someone who wanted to take on his contract. The wide receiver is signed through 2024, and is due $18 million next season.

Without Cooks, Houston missed their leading receiver as they lost to the Eagles 29–17. The veteran wide receiver has compiled 32 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown this year.

