The question of where free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will end up is hotter than ever, as he is expected to be return to play soon after rehabbing a torn ACL for the last nine months.

After the wide receiver name dropped four teams—including the Cowboys—he’s been in contact with about joining, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the team’s possible interest on Monday. While the coach praised Beckham Jr. for his talents, it sounds like the Cowboys are happy with who they have now.

“Number one, we really love our receiver group, and I really like the balance of the veterans versus the young guys,” McCarthy said. “I think we got some better football with more opportunities in front of us.

“In particular to Odell, I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy continued. “From Ben McAdoo, Joe Whitt [Jr.], all the guys between that I’ve worked with from the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously I’ve always been so impressed with his football playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.”

The other three teams Beckham Jr. mentioned include the Packers, the Bills and the Giants.

While McCarthy didn’t completely shut down the idea of the receiver joining the team in Dallas at some point in the future, it sounds like Beckham Jr. isn’t expected to be signed to the Cowboys this season.

