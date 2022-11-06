Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report

The Cowboys didn’t end up making a significant move prior to the trade deadline on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t actively trying to upgrade their roster.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Dallas has legitimate interest in signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. whenever the veteran decides he is ready to sign with a team. The Cowboys are among several teams that could make an offer to Beckham, including the Bills, Giants, Rams, Chiefs and Packers, per Rapoport.

Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February, but instead of signing with a team to rehab at its facilities, he chose to rehab on his own and sign when he is healthy. According to Rapoport, the expectation is that Beckham will be healthy and sign with a team by early December.

The Cowboys reportedly tried to upgrade their wide receiver group last week, making offers for both the Texans’ Brandin Cooks and the Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, but they failed to come to an agreement for either.

CeeDee Lamb is currently the Cowboys leading receiver with 556 yards, with Noah Brown and Michael Gallup behind him as options. However, depth is an issue, especially with Gallup returning from a torn ACL this year.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised Beckham as a player he “admire[s] a lot.” If that admiration continues, Beckham could be the latest star receiver to wear the star on his helmet.

