Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest-name free agent remaining in the NFL, but his return to a team may take longer than expected. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the veteran wide receiver isn’t expected to be healthy enough to play until mid-December.

Originally, Beckham reportedly expected to be able to sign with a team by around mid-November, but it appears that his injury rehab is going to need more patience. The wide receiver tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI with the Rams last season, and instead of signing with a team to rehab with in the offseason, he chose to get healthy on his own instead.

That doesn’t mean Beckham hasn’t been recruited yet. The Rams reportedly offered Beckham him what he called the “lowest of low offers,” while various members of the Bills, Chiefs and Packers have all expressed interest in adding the former Pro Bowler.

When he does eventually sign with a team this year, unless he goes back to Los Angeles, Beckham will play for his fourth team in nine years. Last season, in eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham totaled over 300 yards receiving and five touchdowns before playing a big role in the team’s title run.

