Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Teams He Could Join

There have been many teams linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in recent months, but the free-agent receiver still remains one of the hottest available names on the market at the halfway point of the season.

Beckham, who’s been rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained in Super Bowl LVI in February, has kept his options open but, according to recent reports, the star wideout could be nearing a decision in the coming weeks. But while the mounting speculation will surely make for interesting conversations around the NFL, there’s hardly been enough reported information to suggest OBJ has narrowed his choices down to a single destination.

NFL fans looking for more insight into the factors that could be weighing on Beckham’s pending decision, however, may have received an interesting peek behind the curtain from the man himself thanks to a recent interview. In a clip shared Sunday from an upcoming episode of Complex’s Volume, Beckham name-dropped the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and his first NFL team, the Giants, as teams he’s been in contact with before discussing the ideal situation for the next chapter of his career.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill—not saying I only got three or four left, but these next three or four years—into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home,” Beckham said.

The 30-year-old’s desire to plant roots wherever he decides to take his talents is understandable considering the significant milestones he experienced during his eighth NFL season. Beckham won his first Super Bowl with the Rams on Feb. 13 then welcomed the birth of his son, Zydn, four days later.

While it remains to be seen where OBJ ultimately ends up taking his talents, his mentioning of the Cowboys could certainly raise plenty of eyebrows given a report that emerged Sunday morning.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Dallas has legitimate interest in Beckham whenever he’s ready to return. Rapoport also noted interested teams, which could also include the Bills, Giants, Rams, Chiefs and Packers, expect OBJ to be healthy and sign with a team by early December.

