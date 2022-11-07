Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey

Last week’s Panthers–Falcons game produced one of the most controversial penalties of the season when Carolina receiver DJ Moore received a penalty for taking his helmet off in celebration.

At the time, NBC analyst and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy posted about the call, noting that Moore’s penalty should not have been called.

Well, Dungy took to Twitter again after Week 10’s slate of games, when Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce both removed their helmets off during games without receiving a penalty.

Dungy is tired of the inconsistency of the calls, especially from the same officiating crew.

“Last week in the final minutes of play a penalty was called on DJ Moore for taking his helmet off on the field,” Dungy tweeted. “We were told it was correct call. This week the same crew did not call a penalty on Jalen Ramsey in the final minutes. What will we be told about this non-call?”

Dungy notes that the same officiating crew called Moore’s penalty but didn’t penalize Ramsey for taking off his helmet against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The big difference between Moore’s penalty and Ramsey’s and Kelce’s situations this past weekend is that Moore’s penalty came as he celebrated a touchdown reception. Because of the penalty, Carolina missed the 48-yard extra point. The Panthers ultimately lost in overtime.

However, the outcomes of the Rams’ and Chiefs’ games would not have directly determined by penalties on Ramsey and Kelce, respectively.

Dungy didn’t necessarily say that a penalty should have been called on Ramsey, but he appears to want consistency when it comes to enforcement of this particular rule.

