Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Concerns About Concussion Protocol

Shortly after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday, Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted an emotional message on her Instagram story.

Kelly, who has been married to the Super Bowl LVI champion since 2015, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April 2019. Kelly subsequently underwent surgery to have it removed and has since been cancer free.

“If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly wrote. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with… and I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it.

“And no, I’m not ok,” Kelly continued. “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them.”

It’s unclear exactly how Stafford was injured, but Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that the quarterback to “day to day” at the moment.

