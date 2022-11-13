In the most thrilling game of the year, perhaps no player on the Bills was more heartbroken and disappointed than Josh Allen.

The Buffalo quarterback was dominant at times, but he turned the ball over twice during crucial stretches where his team could have sealed a thrilling win. After the loss to the Vikings, Allen took the blame.

“It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only,” Allen said, per Dan Fetes of 13Wham.

Leading by four points with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Bills were trying to get out of a tough situation at the 1-yard line. All they had to do was get away from their own end zone to run the clock out, but Allen fumbled the snap and the Vikings recovered the ball in the end zone.

Somehow, Allen led his squad down the field in time to nail a field goal and send it to overtime, but he turned it over yet again. Minnesota had a 33–30 lead and Allen had already gotten his team into field goal range with a little over a minute left. But he threw an interception to end the game.

“Losing sucks,” Allen said. “It sucks this way even worse.”

More NFL Coverage: