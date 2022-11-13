Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play against the Vikings in Week 10, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Buffalo star suffered an elbow injury in his team’s Week 9 loss to the Jets, but it appears as if he will play in spite of it.

The Bills have been assured by team doctors and arm specialists that Allen is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing, according to Schefter.

Allen was initially listed as questionable coming into the game after missing the first two practices of the week before logging a limited session on Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the 26-year-old may have been trending in the right direction after the Bills elected not to elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad, leaving Allen and Case Keenum as the team’s only active QBs.

In the last moments of the Jets game, Allen was trying to lead his team to a winning drive while down 20–17 when disaster struck. Jets defensive end Bryce Huff made contact with Allen’s arm and knocked the ball loose as Allen drew back his arm to throw. Allen stayed in the game, but it was reported by Rapoport that Allen is dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Allen dealt with a similar injury in 2018 and missed four games as a result. When talking to reporters on Wednesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Allen was day to day but didn’t offer any other details on the quarterback’s status. Allen has thrown for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions in his eight games this season.

