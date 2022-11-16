Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.

During the AP Pro Football Podcast, Johnson talked about his new memoir released Tuesday, Swagger, and in it he touches on how he feels about being left out of the exclusive club.

“Obviously, I’d be honored to be in the Ring of Honor, but that’s Jerry’s decision,” Johnson said. “It’s not something I think about. It’s something when and if he decides to do it, because he’s told me half a dozen times he’s going to do it. When and if he does it, then I’ll be honored and be very proud.”

In the book, Johnson also discusses how much it bothered him that Jones would take credit for personnel decisions despite not being involved, according to the Associated Press. After Johnson won his second consecutive Super Bowl with Dallas in 1994, he left the team due to conflict with Jones.

