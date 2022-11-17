Justin Jefferson Catch: Gloves from Unreal Play to be Displayed at HOF

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson completed one of the most iconic one-handed catches in the history of the NFL on Sunday during the team’s 33–30 win over the Bills.

And now, gear from his amazing catch will make remain in NFL history forever.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Jefferson’s gloves and arm sleeve that he wore during the catch are set to be displayed soon in Canton.

The Hall of Fame referred to Jefferson’s play as “an all-time catch to remember,” and now NFL fans will always remember it.

Jefferson’s one-handed catch helped the Vikings eventually score a touchdown to lead the game at that moment. The Bills then tied it up to go into overtime, and the Vikings scored a field goal to win in extra time. The receiver’s performance helped Minnesota take down the Buffalo powerhouse and move to 8–1 this season.

The potential NFL MVP contender recorded his best statistical game of the season during Sunday’s win. He caught 10 of 16 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. His 193 yards marked his career best in a single game.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings.