Jets Coach Robert Saleh Not Committing to Zach Wilson Start in Week 12

After a tough last-second loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Robert Saleh is leaving the door open for a quarterback change. The Jets head coach declined to commit to second-year quarterback Zach Wilson as the starter this week vs. the Bears.

Saleh explained that he has to do what’s best for the team when making the decision.

“I’m going to get to the tape and evaluate everything,” he said. “We’re keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days.”

On Sunday, the Jets’ offense struggled mightily, only recording 103 yards of offense in a 10–3 loss. Wilson completed just nine passes for 77 yards, the fifth time in the last six games that he threw for under 155 yards.

Saleh mentioned that despite the trepidation to commit to Wilson, the team needs to be better as a whole.

“I get it, where everyone looks at the quarterback and throw everything on him, it’s not always about the quarterback,” Saleh said. “But there’s also an evaluation process to make sure we are doing what’s best for the organization.”

If the Jets do make a change, Saleh didn’t say which of the team’s backups would start instead. When Wilson was injured to begin the season, Joe Flacco started three games leading New York to a 1–2 record, and he still leads the team in passing touchdowns despite playing in four fewer games than Wilson.

Last month, however, Saleh promoted Mike White to the backup spot, dropping Flacco down to third string. White played in four games for the Jets last year, which included an upset 34–31 win over the Bengals.

The Jets currently sit at 6–4, the last team out of the playoff picture in the AFC and last in the AFC East. They host the Bears (3–7) on Sunday before traveling to Minnesota the following week.

