Veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is approaching his return to football following offseason ACL surgery to repair an injury suffered in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams.

Beckham is scheduled to visit his former team, the Giants, as well as the Cowboys after the teams battle it out on Thanksgiving Day.

On Sunday, after a blowout victory over the Vikings, multiple Cowboys players took to social media to continue to recruit Beckham, who posted a cryptic tweet that may have been referencing Dallas’ big win.

After publishing that tweet, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence quoted it and said “They Sure did. Make the right decision.”

Get your seats to Dallas Cowboys games with SI Tickets

Lawrence wasn’t the only one to chime in. Star linebacker Micah Parsons also quoted the tweet and sent three eyeball emojis before saying “come on then!”

It appears that the Cowboys or a reunion with the Giants seem to be the most viable landing spots at the moment for Beckham, but time will tell once his free agency begins to heat up after the holiday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.