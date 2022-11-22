Will Compton Announces Signing With Falcons in Legendary Way

Linebacker Will Compton is officially headed back to the NFL as the Falcons signed him this week after he spent the entire season to this point as a free agent.

The former Raiders linebacker announced the signing on social media by posting a video of him on Monday night getting hyped up for his 10th year in the league.

Compton shared his entire announcement with a bottle of rye whiskey in the camera shot, and, needless to say, his video contains some NSFW language.

Regardless, it sounds like Compton is completely ready to play for the Falcons.

“I could not have envisioned a better situation than signing with the Atlanta Falcons,” Compton said. “Ever since they blew that lead at the Super Bowl, the 28–3 lead, I knew at some point in my career, I’d have to do whatever it took to bring this city a little bit of hope.”

The 33-year-old began his NFL career back in 2013 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by Washington. He remained there until after the ’17 season. Since then, he’s been signed to a different team each year, including the Titans, Saints and Raiders in ’19, and the Titans and the Raiders again in ’21.

