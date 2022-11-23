TJ Watt is one pass-rusher that no NFL quarterback wants to face during any week of an NFL season.

The Steelers All-Pro is known to wreak havoc and create problems for opposing offenses. In Pittsburgh’s battle against the AFC North-rival Bengals, Watt posted six tackles and a half sack and deflected two passes.

However, following Pittsburgh’s 37-30 loss, Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins took a shot at the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year regarding his performance in Sunday’s game.

“TJ [Watt] knew he had to line up against me,” Collins said with a laugh, per All Steelers. “So, s--- you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs. So, I’ll see him again next year.”

Although Watt didn’t record a solo sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Collins’ calling out Watt is a bold move even though the teams won’t meet against until next season.

After leaving the game in the first matchup between the two teams in Week 1 of the season due to a pectoral injury, Watt missed nine weeks before returning in Week 10 for the Steelers’ 20-10 victory against the Saints on Nov. 13. Through three games this season, Watt has posted 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles.

The Bengals (6-4) have won four of their past five games. Pittsburgh (3-7) has lost three of four and will go on the road to face the Colts on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers.