Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs

Matthew Stafford has been ruled out against the Chiefs, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday.

It’s likely that Bryce Perkins will step in at quarterback given Stafford and John Wolford’s injuries. NFL Network duo Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that Perkins was expected to get first-team reps this week. If he does get the start on Sunday, it will mark his first professional start.

Stafford is in concussion protocol, but according to multiple reports, the team suspects he has more of a neck injury. For now, they are not saying whether he has a concussion. The quarterback suffered a concussion earlier this season during Week 9 against Tampa Bay, missed the Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals and returned in Week 11 against the Saints. However, after a two-man sack, Stafford was evaluated for a concussion, and now, the NFLPA is investigating his situation.

McVay revealed that after a hit Sunday, Stafford felt numbness in his legs, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. As of Wednesday, the quarterback currently does not feel the numbness and the franchise will “take a week at a time.”

According to Rodrigue, McVay did not rule out Stafford being out the rest of the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.