Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered concussion protocol after a two-man sack in the third quarter. Signal-caller Bryce Perkins has entered the contest in his place.

The move comes two weeks removed from a concussion Stafford suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 9. He missed the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals.

With 9:38 remaining on third and eighth, Stafford took a hard hit from linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. He entered the Rams’ medical tent, per team staff writer Stu Jackson, and then went into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Stafford finished the day with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns. With a severely depleted supporting cast (including star wideout Cooper Kupp being out for six to eight weeks after ankle surgery), Perkins will look to give the 3–6 Rams a win amid a three-game losing streak. Usual second-string quarterback John Wolford is also out, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

The Saints currently lead the reigning Super Bowl champs 27–17 in the fourth quarter with a little over two minutes remaining.

