Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion for the second time in three weeks, and the NFL players union is looking into the situation.

The NFLPA is “monitoring” how the team handles Stafford this week, according to ProFootballTalk. In general, both the league and the union have been more judicious regard to the handling of concussions after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury earlier this year.

Stafford was put into concussion protocol the first time this year on Nov. 9, which resulted in him missing last week’s game against the Cardinals. The quarterback returned yesterday in New Orleans, but left in the third quarter after a hit to the head. He has not officially been placed back in concussion protocol, according to the Rams.

Stafford’s previous concussion made headlines after his wife, Kelly, expressed her concern over the injury and how it should be handled.

“I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it,” she said in a social media post.

If Stafford does enter concussion protocol, he most likely will miss Sunday night’s game at Kansas City. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins relieved Stafford against the Saints, as backup John Wolford was inactive with a neck injury.

