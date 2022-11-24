Bills CB Tre’Davious White Active vs. Lions After 2021 ACL Tear, per Report
Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White will be active for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, marking his return to the lineup after last November’s ACL tear against the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
With White at full health, the Bills will gain a much-needed boost in the secondary against a Lions passing attack that is sure to put up some points through the air.
The 27 year-old White played in 11 games last season, recording one interception, six passes defended and 41 combined tackles.
He’s anchored the Buffalo secondary since entering the league in 2017, and will give the Bills defense a shutdown option at corner if he returns to prior form.
More NFL Coverage:
- What Every NFL Team Should Be Thankful for
- NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff
- NFL Week 12 Preview: Best Games, Key Questions, Predictions
- Bills Central: Bills vs. Lions: Josh Allen Injury Report, Buffalo 2 Roster Moves for Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Betting Odds
For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.