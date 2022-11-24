Get ready, Cowboys fans, two of your star defenders are reportedly back.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thanksgiving morning that Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are expected to play against the Giants on Thursday afternoon despite both being listed as questionable. Parsons has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries while Lawrence reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot.

During Dallas’s Week 11 win over Minnesota, Parsons briefly exited in the second half for a knee injury but he re-entered, later saying his knee was “cool.” The linebacker didn’t participate in Monday’s practice but moved to limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawrence’s injury, though, is related to his injury from last season, which he underwent surgery for due to a fracture. Rapoport reported Thursday that the two-time Pro Bowler “already has a screw in it and had surgery in the past on both fifth metatarsals.”

The Giants and Cowboys enter Thursday’s matchup level-footed with 7–3 records. Kick-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.