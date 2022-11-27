Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Return vs. Chargers

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will start vs. the Chargers on Sunday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said that it looked like Murray would be the starter on Sunday during his Friday press conference, via ESPN. Come Sunday, Murray was officially active on the roster.

Murray told reporters on Wednesday that he felt “good,” and Kingsbury reiterated that the quarterback was trending in the right direction” for a return, per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. The star QB initially suffered the hamstring injury during the team’s 31–21 Week 9 loss to the Seahawks.

After being limited in practices for most of the last couple of weeks, Murray was able to return to full participation in all three practice sessions leading up to Sunday.

In his place, backup quarterback Colt McCoy started and faced two NFC West opponents. The Cardinals beat the Rams 27–17 in Week 10, then lost 38–10 to the 49ers on Monday in Mexico City.

McCoy completed 50 of 71 pass attempts for 456 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the two-week span.

Before Murray’s absence, the starting quarterback completed 240 passes on 360 attempts for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games.

