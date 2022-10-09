Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. took the field for the first time in his NFL career Sunday against the Titans, just six weeks after he was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt.

The 23-year-old was activated from the non-football injury list on Thursday, a day after he returned to practice for the first time since the scary incident. It was quite the week for Robinson, as he also earned a starting position on Sunday.

Robinson was announced last among the Commanders before Sunday’s game at FedEx Field, and the home crowd gave the rookie a standing ovation.

During the robbery attempt on Aug. 28, Robinson was reportedly shot once in the glute and once in the knee. He was able to return to the team facility just two days after the incident, where he received a warm welcome from his teammates.

The former Alabama running back finished his last collegiate season in 2021 with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

