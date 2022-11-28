Lamar Jackson is facing backlash Sunday night after tweeting a vulgar message in response to a fan following the Ravens’ 28–27 road loss to the Jaguars.

The exchange occurred after a Twitter user took aim at Jackson’s performance and his ongoing contract situation in the aftermath of Sunday’s game. The star quarterback, who remains in search of a new deal 12 weeks into the season, struggled to find the end zone throughout a game that Baltimore almost won via a 67-yard Justin Tucker field goal attempt that missed in the closing seconds.

The Twitter user suggested the Ravens should move on from the former MVP after he was unable to lead the team to a win against Jacksonville, and included both Jackson and Tucker’s Twitter handles in a tweet that read: “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to @jtuck9. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

The tweet caught Jackson’s attention, prompting him to unleash a NSFW message in response.

Jackson wrote, “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s— but eat d— !!”

It’s unclear at this time if the NFL or Ravens are aware of Jackson’s tweet, which has since been deleted, but it’s possible the 25-year-old could face discipline in the coming days.

Sunday’s game was a particularly challenging one for Jackson and the Ravens, who fell to 7–4 after struggling to find an edge over an opponent they were favored against. Baltimore led 12–10 through three quarters thanks to four Tucker field goals, three of which came inside the red zone.

The two teams would exchange touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Jackson setting up a one-yard score by running back Gus Edwards and tossing a 12-yard pass to tight end to Josh Oliver to take a 27–20 lead. However, the Jaguars (4–7) would ultimately secure the win with a 10-yard Trevor Lawrence TD pass and a successful two-point conversion with 14 seconds left in the game.

Jackson finished the game 16-of-32 for 254 yards and a TD, along with a team-high 89 rushing yards.

More NFL Coverage: