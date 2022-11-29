Aaron Rodgers Says He Plans to Play in Week 13 vs. Bears

It sounds like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t plan on being benched quite yet despite dealing with various injuries.

During Sunday night’s 40–33 loss to the Eagles, the starting quarterback left the game after the third quarter with a rib injury and didn’t return in the final quarter. Backup quarterback Jordan Love finished out the game for the Packers and threw a touchdown pass.

After further review of his injury, Rodgers said “I got good news on the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” during Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show appearance. The Packers take on the Bears, their NFC North rival, on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers didn’t provide any specific details about what the scans showed of his injury.

Along with his rib injury, Rodgers has been dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb since Week 5.

Despite some belief that the quarterback might sit out part of or potentially the rest of the season, Rodgers plans to at least play as long as the Packers are alive in the playoff picture, he said on Monday.

The Packers beat the Bears 27–10 in Week 2.