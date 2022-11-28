Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Eagles early with what he called a rib injury, and he’s reportedly been nursing an avulsion fracture in his right thumb since Week 5. After the game, Rodgers discussed whether he would sit out games at some point, considering the Packers’ 4–8 record and slim playoff hopes.

“As long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said.

When asked if there’s a possibility that he’d sit out games due the accumulation of injuries, he said, “I don’t think so.” Rodgers also clarified that he suffered the rib injury in the first half and aggravated it in the third quarter, leading to him leaving the game for good.

The four-time MVP also said he was dealing with major pain and it was difficult to breathe. He added he was initially concerned he might have sustained a punctured lung, but he said that was not the case. He is set to have additional tests Monday.

Green Bay is currently third in the NFC North has has lost seven of its past eight games. It’s unclear whether Rodgers will be able to play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Bears.

