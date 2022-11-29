Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots

As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs.

After ruling over the conference for the majority of the season, the red-hot Eagles (10–1) and Vikings (9–2) could determine their postseason fate this Sunday with six weeks remaining in the regular season. Philadelphia currently sits in first place in the NFC East with a two-game lead over the second-place Cowboys (8–3) while Minnesota boasts a comfortable five-game lead atop the NFC North standings.

For the Vikings, the road to a playoff berth will be much simpler, with the club first needing to defeat the Jets (7–4) in a marquee NFC vs. AFC affair. They would then need the division rival Lions (4–7) to fall to the Jaguars (4–7); sitting at No. 2 in the NFC North, Detroit is coming off a narrow Thanksgiving loss to the Bills (8–3) while Jacksonville is fresh off a stunning upset of the Ravens (7–4) this past Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles, led by MVP contender Jalen Hurts, will have to rely on a few more dominoes falling in place around the league. Winning Sunday’s home matchup against Derrick Henry and the Titans would move them one step closer, but the Eagles would also need all three of the following results in order to solidify their spot:

The Commanders (7–5; No. 4 in NFC East) lose to the Giants (7–4; No. 3 in NFC East)

The Seahawks (6–5; No. 2 in NFC West) lose to the Rams (3–8)

The Dolphins (8–3; first in AFC East) lose to the 49ers (7–4; first in NFC West)

With the stakes rising with each week, both Philadelphia and Minnesota head into Week 13 with momentum on their side after earning impressive wins in Week 12.

The Vikings were led by big days from Kirk Cousins (299 yards, 3 TDs, INT) and Justin Jefferson (9 rec. 139 yards, TD) to topple the Patriots, 33–26, in a shootout on Thanksgiving. Three days later, Hurts recorded 153 passing yards and two touchdowns, and a team-high 157 rushing yards alongside Miles Sanders’ 143-yard, two-score effort in a 40–33 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football.